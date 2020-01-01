Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 7700HQ – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +8%
394
365
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1708
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2103
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7085
Ryzen 5 3550H +16%
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +69%
920
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +86%
3444
1853
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
6 (42.9%)
8 (57.1%)
Total votes: 14
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 7700HQ and i7 9750H
- Intel Core i7 7700HQ and i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 7700HQ and i5 8265U
- Intel Core i7 7700HQ and i5 8250U
- Intel Core i7 7700HQ and i7 8550U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Intel Core i7 1165G7