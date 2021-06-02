Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1098 vs 902 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
880
Ryzen 5 4600H +30%
1141
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3969
Ryzen 5 4600H +100%
7919
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2058
Ryzen 5 4600H +19%
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6906
Ryzen 5 4600H +111%
14605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
894
Ryzen 5 4600H +23%
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3469
Ryzen 5 4600H +63%
5656
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
