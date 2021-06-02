Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700HQ or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i7 7700HQ
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
Intel Core i7 7700HQ
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 7700HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1098 vs 902 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
3969
Ryzen 5 4600H +100%
7919
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
2058
Ryzen 5 4600H +19%
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
6906
Ryzen 5 4600H +111%
14605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
3469
Ryzen 5 4600H +63%
5656
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700HQ and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-7700HQ -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 7700HQ
0.44 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i7 7700HQ?
Avatar
Guest User #1433 02 June 2021 17:30
I like the specification that we have and i am proud by selecting amd rysen type beyond on the intel. any one can see the big difference easly and how they cost for both , so i recommended to you that to choose any amd rysen core type specially 5 and 7 .
0 Reply
