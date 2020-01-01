Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 7700HQ – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +12%
388
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1687
Ryzen 7 3750H +5%
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2036
Ryzen 7 3750H +4%
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6952
Ryzen 7 3750H +20%
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +9%
902
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3387
Ryzen 7 3750H +1%
3406
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
