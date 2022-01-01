Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700HQ or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i7 7700HQ
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i7 7700HQ
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 7700HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 902 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
4011
Ryzen 7 5800H +206%
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
2089
Ryzen 7 5800H +49%
3110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
6998
Ryzen 7 5800H +208%
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
3489
Ryzen 7 5800H +109%
7309
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700HQ and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Cezanne
Model number i7-7700HQ -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 7700HQ
0.44 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 7700HQ and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
2. Intel Core i7 7700HQ and i5 1135G7
3. Intel Core i7 7700HQ and i7 10700K
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Intel Core i7 11800H
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Intel Core i7 12700H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 9 5900HS
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Intel Core i7 11370H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i7 7700HQ?
Promotion
EnglishРусский