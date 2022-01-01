Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 902 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
892
Ryzen 7 5800H +60%
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4011
Ryzen 7 5800H +206%
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2089
Ryzen 7 5800H +49%
3110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6998
Ryzen 7 5800H +208%
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
905
Ryzen 7 5800H +58%
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3489
Ryzen 7 5800H +109%
7309
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
