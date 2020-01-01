Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
388
Core i3 10100 +14%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1687
Core i3 10100 +35%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2036
Core i3 10100 +28%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6952
Core i3 10100 +27%
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
902
Core i3 10100 +22%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3387
Core i3 10100 +23%
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
