Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700HQ or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i7 7700HQ
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i7 7700HQ
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 7700HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 7700HQ – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 902 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
6998
Core i5 1135G7 +45%
10163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700HQ and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-7700HQ i5-1135G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 7700HQ
0.44 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
7 (100%)
Total votes: 7

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1165G7 vs Core i7 7700HQ
2. Core i7 11800H vs Core i7 7700HQ
3. Ryzen 5 4500U vs Core i5 1135G7
4. Ryzen 5 5600H vs Core i5 1135G7
5. Core i7 1065G7 vs Core i5 1135G7
6. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Core i5 1135G7
7. Core i5 11300H vs Core i5 1135G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i7 7700HQ?
Promotion
EnglishРусский