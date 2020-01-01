Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1687
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +4%
2036
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +38%
6952
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +3%
902
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +21%
3387
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 3700X or Core i7 7700HQ
- Core i3 10100 or Core i7 7700HQ
- Ryzen 7 3750H or Core i7 7700HQ
- Core i7 8750H or Core i7 7700HQ
- Core i5 10400 or Core i7 7700HQ
- Core i7 10750H or Core i5 7300HQ
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Core i5 7300HQ
- Ryzen 7 3700U or Core i5 7300HQ
- Ryzen 5 3600X or Core i5 7300HQ
- Core i5 1035G1 or Core i5 7300HQ