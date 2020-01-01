Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 7700HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 8 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +12%
394
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +40%
1708
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +6%
2103
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +16%
7085
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +10%
920
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +32%
3444
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
