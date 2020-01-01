Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i5 8300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
394
Core i5 8300H +1%
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +1%
1708
1689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2103
Core i5 8300H +11%
2333
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7085
Core i5 8300H +8%
7642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
920
Core i5 8300H +4%
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3444
3439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
