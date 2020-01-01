Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i5 8400
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
394
Core i5 8400 +6%
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1708
Core i5 8400 +34%
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2103
Core i5 8400 +15%
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7085
Core i5 8400 +32%
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
920
Core i5 8400 +13%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3444
Core i5 8400 +28%
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|i5-8400
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Intel Core i7 8750H vs Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 9400 vs Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 8500 vs Intel Core i5 8400