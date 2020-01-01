Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i5 9300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
394
Core i5 9300H +6%
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1708
Core i5 9300H +7%
1835
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2103
Core i5 9300H +16%
2444
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7085
Core i5 9300H +14%
8062
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
920
Core i5 9300H +12%
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +6%
3444
3238
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|i5-9300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
