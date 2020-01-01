Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i5 9400F
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
388
Core i5 9400F +6%
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1687
Core i5 9400F +39%
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2036
Core i5 9400F +20%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6952
Core i5 9400F +36%
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
902
Core i5 9400F +19%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3387
Core i5 9400F +27%
4317
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|189 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
