Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i7 1065G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 7700HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
388
Core i7 1065G7 +15%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +10%
1687
1530
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2036
Core i7 1065G7 +23%
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6952
Core i7 1065G7 +29%
8943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
902
Core i7 1065G7 +29%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3387
Core i7 1065G7 +19%
4026
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
