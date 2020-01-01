Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i7 10700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
388
Core i7 10700K +32%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1687
Core i7 10700K +189%
4874
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2036
Core i7 10700K +49%
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6952
Core i7 10700K +178%
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
902
Core i7 10700K +39%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3387
Core i7 10700K +160%
8791
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|389 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
