We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 7700HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 7700HQ – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 902 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
6998
Core i7 1165G7 +53%
10706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700HQ and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-7700HQ i7-1165G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 12-28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 7700HQ
0.44 TFLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

