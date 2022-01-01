Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i7 1165G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 7700HQ – 28 vs 45 Watt
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 902 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
892
Core i7 1165G7 +69%
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4011
Core i7 1165G7 +52%
6100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2089
Core i7 1165G7 +38%
2890
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6998
Core i7 1165G7 +53%
10706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
905
Core i7 1165G7 +58%
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3489
Core i7 1165G7 +29%
4484
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|12-28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
