Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i7 1165G7 VS Intel Core i7 7700HQ Intel Core i7 1165G7 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 7700HQ Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7 Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 7700HQ – 28 vs 45 Watt

57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 902 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700HQ and i7 1165G7

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2017 September 2, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Kaby Lake Tiger Lake UP3 Model number i7-7700HQ i7-1165G7 Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 12-28x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 45 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 192 768 TMUs 24 48 ROPs 3 24 Execution Units 24 96 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 7700HQ 0.44 TFLOPS Core i7 1165G7 1.69 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -