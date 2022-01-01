Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700HQ or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ with 4-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11800H and 7700HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1517 vs 902 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 13.7 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
4011
Core i7 11800H +206%
12281
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
6998
Core i7 11800H +208%
21568
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ
3489
Core i7 11800H +128%
7968
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700HQ and i7 11800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-7700HQ i7-11800H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 19-23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 7700HQ
0.44 TFLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11800H or i7 7700HQ?
