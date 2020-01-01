Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i7 6700HQ
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 2.6 GHz i7 6700HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +9%
388
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +4%
1687
1621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +7%
2036
1910
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +8%
6952
6431
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +11%
902
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +4%
3387
3267
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|378 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|i7-6700HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
