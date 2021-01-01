Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700K or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 7700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
2226
Ryzen 3 3100 +6%
2364
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +13%
2786
Ryzen 3 3100
2472
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
9892
Ryzen 3 3100 +19%
11737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +2%
1196
Ryzen 3 3100
1170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
4728
Ryzen 3 3100 +6%
5020

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700K and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 April 21, 2020
Launch price 350 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-7700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i7 7700K?
