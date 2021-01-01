Intel Core i7 7700K vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Ryzen 3 3300X +5%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2226
Ryzen 3 3300X +5%
2343
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +4%
2786
2689
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9892
Ryzen 3 3300X +29%
12760
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1196
Ryzen 3 3300X +6%
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4728
Ryzen 3 3300X +2%
4846
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|350 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
