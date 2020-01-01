Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700K or Ryzen 5 1600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
2186
Ryzen 5 1600 +18%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +35%
2765
Ryzen 5 1600
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
9591
Ryzen 5 1600 +28%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +25%
1181
Ryzen 5 1600
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
4578
Ryzen 5 1600 +13%
5186

Specs

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 April 11, 2017
Launch price 350 USD 219 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen
Model number i7-7700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7 7700K?
