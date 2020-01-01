Intel Core i7 7700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +33%
461
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2186
Ryzen 5 1600 +18%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +35%
2765
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9591
Ryzen 5 1600 +28%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +25%
1181
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4578
Ryzen 5 1600 +13%
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|350 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
