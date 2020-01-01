Intel Core i7 7700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 91 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +10%
461
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2186
Ryzen 5 2600X +39%
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +16%
2765
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9591
Ryzen 5 2600X +45%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +14%
1181
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4578
Ryzen 5 2600X +25%
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|350 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
