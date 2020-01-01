Intel Core i7 7700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Consumes up to 13% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 91 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Ryzen 7 3800X +8%
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2169
Ryzen 7 3800X +131%
5021
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2728
2727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9723
Ryzen 7 3800X +140%
23314
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +1%
1299
1287
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5038
Ryzen 7 3800X +72%
8674
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|350 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
