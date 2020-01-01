Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700K or Ryzen 7 3800X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

Intel Core i7 7700K
Intel Core i7 7700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3800X and 7700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • Consumes up to 13% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 91 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
2169
Ryzen 7 3800X +131%
5021
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
9723
Ryzen 7 3800X +140%
23314
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
5038
Ryzen 7 3800X +72%
8674

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 July 7, 2019
Launch price 350 USD 399 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-7700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 91 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i7 7700K?
