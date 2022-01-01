Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700K or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 7700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • Consumes up to 13% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 91 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1626 vs 1135 points
  • Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K
1225
Ryzen 7 5800X +31%
1608
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
5931
Ryzen 7 5800X +159%
15387
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K
2741
Ryzen 7 5800X +26%
3467
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
9684
Ryzen 7 5800X +191%
28214
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K
1137
Ryzen 7 5800X +44%
1642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
4731
Ryzen 7 5800X +126%
10691
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Vermeer
Model number i7-7700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 91 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 7700K
0.44 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7 7700K?
