Intel Core i7 7700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Consumes up to 13% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 91 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1626 vs 1135 points
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1225
Ryzen 7 5800X +31%
1608
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5931
Ryzen 7 5800X +159%
15387
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2741
Ryzen 7 5800X +26%
3467
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9684
Ryzen 7 5800X +191%
28214
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1137
Ryzen 7 5800X +44%
1642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4731
Ryzen 7 5800X +126%
10691
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
