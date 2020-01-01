Intel Core i7 7700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Consumes up to 13% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 91 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Has 12 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Ryzen 9 3950X +11%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2186
Ryzen 9 3950X +317%
9120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +2%
2765
2700
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9591
Ryzen 9 3950X +304%
38756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Ryzen 9 3950X +8%
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4578
Ryzen 9 3950X +220%
14635
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|350 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|16
|Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 7700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 7700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i7 7700K vs i9 9900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Intel Core i9 10900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Intel Core i9 10900KF