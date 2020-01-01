Intel Core i7 7700K vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K (desktop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +4%
461
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2186
Core i3 10100 +4%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +6%
2765
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +8%
9591
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +7%
1181
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +10%
4578
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|350 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
