We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100F and 7700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1180 vs 1072 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +11%
9892
Core i3 10100F
8890
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +10%
1196
Core i3 10100F
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +29%
4728
Core i3 10100F
3660

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700K and i3 10100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 October 10, 2020
Launch price 350 USD 79 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-7700K i3-10100F
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100F or i7 7700K?
