Intel Core i7 7700K vs i3 12100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- More powerful Intel HD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.44 vs 0.35 TFLOPS
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 5-years later
- Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Consumes up to 34% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 60 vs 91 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1176 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1208
Core i3 12100 +38%
1665
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5862
Core i3 12100 +37%
8039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2725
Core i3 12100 +30%
3537
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9657
Core i3 12100 +42%
13734
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1171
Core i3 12100 +44%
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4732
Core i3 12100 +37%
6501
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
