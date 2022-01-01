Intel Core i7 7700K vs i3 12100 VS Intel Core i7 7700K Intel Core i3 12100 We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12100 and 7700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K Unlocked multiplier

More powerful Intel HD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.44 vs 0.35 TFLOPS

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100 Newer - released 5-years later

Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Consumes up to 34% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 60 vs 91 Watt

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1176 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700K and i3 12100

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2017 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Kaby Lake Alder Lake-S Model number i7-7700K i3-12100 Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 730 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 100x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 91 W 60 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1400 MHz Shading Units 192 192 TMUs 24 48 ROPs 3 24 Execution Units 24 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 7700K +26% 0.44 TFLOPS Core i3 12100 0.35 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -