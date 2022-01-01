Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700K or Core i3 12100: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700K vs i3 12100

Intel Core i7 7700K
VS
Intel Core i3 12100
Intel Core i7 7700K
Intel Core i3 12100

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 7700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More powerful Intel HD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.44 vs 0.35 TFLOPS
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 5-years later
  • Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Consumes up to 34% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 60 vs 91 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1176 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K
1208
Core i3 12100 +38%
1665
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
5862
Core i3 12100 +37%
8039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K
2725
Core i3 12100 +30%
3537
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
9657
Core i3 12100 +42%
13734
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K
1171
Core i3 12100 +44%
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
4732
Core i3 12100 +37%
6501
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700K and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-7700K i3-12100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 91 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 7700K +26%
0.44 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

