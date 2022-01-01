Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700K or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700K vs i3 12100F

Intel Core i7 7700K
VS
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i7 7700K
Intel Core i3 12100F

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 7700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 5-years later
  • Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 58 vs 91 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1176 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K
1208
Core i3 12100F +33%
1610
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
5862
Core i3 12100F +43%
8367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K
2725
Core i3 12100F +29%
3525
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
9657
Core i3 12100F +50%
14477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K
1171
Core i3 12100F +43%
1669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
4732
Core i3 12100F +36%
6453
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700K and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-7700K i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 91 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 7700K
0.44 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 7700K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i7 7700K and i7 1065G7
3. Intel Core i7 7700K and i7 10700K
4. Intel Core i7 7700K and i7 1165G7
5. Intel Core i7 7700K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
6. Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
8. Intel Core i3 12100F and i5 10400F
9. Intel Core i3 12100F and i3 10100F
10. Intel Core i3 12100F and i5 12400F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i7 7700K?
EnglishРусский