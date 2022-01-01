Intel Core i7 7700K vs i3 12100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 5-years later
- Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 58 vs 91 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1176 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1208
Core i3 12100F +33%
1610
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5862
Core i3 12100F +43%
8367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2725
Core i3 12100F +29%
3525
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9657
Core i3 12100F +50%
14477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1171
Core i3 12100F +43%
1669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4732
Core i3 12100F +36%
6453
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
