Intel Core i7 7700K vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +27%
461
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +52%
2186
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +24%
2765
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +57%
9591
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +20%
1181
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +41%
4578
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|350 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 7700K and Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 7700K and Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 7700K and Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 7700K and Ryzen 5 2600X
- Core i7 7700K and Core i9 9900K
- Core i3 8100 and Ryzen 5 2600
- Core i3 8100 and Core i5 8400
- Core i3 8100 and Ryzen 5 3400G
- Core i3 8100 and Ryzen 3 3200G
- Core i3 8100 and Pentium Gold G5400