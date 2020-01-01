Intel Core i7 7700K vs i3 9350K
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 4 GHz i3 9350K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350K
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Core i3 9350K +2%
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +20%
2186
1826
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2765
Core i3 9350K +2%
2823
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +22%
9591
7845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Core i3 9350K +5%
1239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +8%
4578
4221
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|350 USD
|173 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i3-9350K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i3 9350K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
