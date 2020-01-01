Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700K or Core i3 9350K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700K vs i3 9350K

Intel Core i7 7700K
Intel Core i7 7700K
VS
Intel Core i3 9350K
Intel Core i3 9350K

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 4 GHz i3 9350K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350K
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +20%
2186
Core i3 9350K
1826
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +22%
9591
Core i3 9350K
7845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 23, 2019
Launch price 350 USD 173 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-7700K i3-9350K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 40x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 91 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page Intel Core i3 9350K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9350K or i7 7700K?
