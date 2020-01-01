Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700K or Core i5 10400: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400 and 7700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
2186
Core i5 10400 +47%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
9591
Core i5 10400 +31%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +11%
1181
Core i5 10400
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
4578
Core i5 10400 +29%
5922

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700K and i5 10400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 May 1, 2020
Launch price 350 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-7700K i5-10400
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page Intel Core i5 10400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400 or i7 7700K?
