Intel Core i7 7700K vs i5 11400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer - released 4-years and 3-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 14.24 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1180 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2226
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2786
Core i5 11400F +11%
3093
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9892
Core i5 11400F +82%
18040
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1196
Core i5 11400F +26%
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4728
Core i5 11400F +47%
6952
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|350 USD
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i5-11400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
