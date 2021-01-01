Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700K or Core i5 11400F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700K vs i5 11400F

Intel Core i7 7700K
VS
Intel Core i5 11400F
Intel Core i7 7700K
Intel Core i5 11400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400F and 7700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Newer - released 4-years and 3-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • Around 14.24 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1180 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K
2786
Core i5 11400F +11%
3093
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
9892
Core i5 11400F +82%
18040
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K
1196
Core i5 11400F +26%
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
4728
Core i5 11400F +47%
6952

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700K and i5 11400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 March 16, 2021
Launch price 350 USD 157 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-7700K i5-11400F
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page Intel Core i5 11400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400F or i7 7700K?
