Intel Core i7 7700K vs i5 12600KF

Intel Core i7 7700K
VS
Intel Core i5 12600KF
Intel Core i7 7700K
Intel Core i5 12600KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 7700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 91 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Newer - released 4-years and 10-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1135 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
5924
Core i5 12600KF +201%
17838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
9750
Core i5 12600KF +179%
27244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
4765
Core i5 12600KF +155%
12158
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700K and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-7700K i5-12600KF
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 91 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 7700K
0.44 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600KF
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

