Intel Core i7 7700K vs i5 8400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +12%
461
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2186
Core i5 8400 +5%
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +16%
2765
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +5%
9591
9131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +16%
1181
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +6%
4578
4302
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|350 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K and Intel Core i7 7700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 7700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K and Intel Core i7 7700K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Intel Core i7 7700K
- Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i7 7700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K and Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i9 9900K and Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 9400 and Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 8500 and Intel Core i5 8400