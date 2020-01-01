Intel Core i7 7700K vs i5 9400T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz i5 9400T with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 35 vs 91 Watt
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +35%
2765
2044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +23%
9591
7777
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +37%
1181
863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +29%
4578
3560
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|350 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i5-9400T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
