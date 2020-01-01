Intel Core i7 7700K vs i5 9600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 91 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Core i5 9600K +4%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2186
Core i5 9600K +19%
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +1%
2765
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9591
Core i5 9600K +13%
10850
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +5%
1181
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4578
Core i5 9600K +19%
5451
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|350 USD
|263 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
