Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 10750H
We compared two CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 3 years and 3 months later
- Consumes up to 51% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 45 vs 91 Watt
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Core i7 10750H +4%
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2186
Core i7 10750H +23%
2694
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +1%
2765
2732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9591
Core i7 10750H +32%
12655
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Core i7 10750H +2%
1209
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4578
Core i7 10750H +17%
5374
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|350 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 7700K or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 7700K or Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i7 7700K or Intel Core i9 9900K
- Intel Core i7 10750H or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10750H or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 10750H or Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 10750H or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 10750H or Intel Core i7 10850H