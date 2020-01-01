Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700K or Core i7 10750H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 10750H

We compared two CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10750H and 7700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Newer - released 3 years and 3 months later
  • Consumes up to 51% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 45 vs 91 Watt
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
2186
Core i7 10750H +23%
2694
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
9591
Core i7 10750H +32%
12655
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
4578
Core i7 10750H +17%
5374

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700K and i7 10750H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 2, 2020
Launch price 350 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-7700K i7-10750H
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page Intel Core i7 10750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10750H or i7 7700K?
