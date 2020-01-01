Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 1165G7
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K (desktop) against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 3 years and 8 months later
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 15 vs 91 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Core i7 1165G7 +8%
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2186
Core i7 1165G7 +14%
2483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2765
Core i7 1165G7 +15%
3180
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9591
Core i7 1165G7 +33%
12766
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Core i7 1165G7 +28%
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4578
Core i7 1165G7 +9%
4978
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|350 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
