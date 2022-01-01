Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 12700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 91 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 4-years and 10-months later
- Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1135 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1227
Core i7 12700KF +59%
1957
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5924
Core i7 12700KF +286%
22844
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2751
Core i7 12700KF +48%
4080
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9750
Core i7 12700KF +249%
34006
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1136
Core i7 12700KF +72%
1959
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4765
Core i7 12700KF +202%
14390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i7-12700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|20
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
