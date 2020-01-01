Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700K or Core i7 5960X : what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 5960X

Intel Core i7 7700K
Intel Core i7 7700K
VS
Intel Core i7 5960X
Intel Core i7 5960X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3 GHz i7 5960X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between and 7700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Core i7 5960X – 91 vs 140 Watt
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 5960X
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 32.24 GB/s (90%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K
9591
Core i7 5960X +32%
12665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700K and i7 5960X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 August 29, 2014
Launch price 350 USD 1059 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Haswell E
Model number i7-7700K i7-5960X
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 42 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 100x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 2.6 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 22 nm
TDP 91 W 140 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700K official page Intel Core i7 5960X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 40
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 5960X or i7 7700K?
