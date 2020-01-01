Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 5960X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3 GHz i7 5960X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Core i7 5960X – 91 vs 140 Watt
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 5960X
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.24 GB/s (90%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +16%
461
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2186
Core i7 5960X +73%
3783
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +39%
2765
1984
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9591
Core i7 5960X +32%
12665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +54%
1181
766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4578
Core i7 5960X +44%
6581
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 29, 2014
|Launch price
|350 USD
|1059 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Haswell E
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i7-5960X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|2.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|22 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i7 5960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2, AVX-2
