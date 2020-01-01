Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 6800K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 6800K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 91 vs 140 Watt
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +18%
461
391
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2186
Core i7 6800K +29%
2829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +23%
2765
2246
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9591
Core i7 6800K +9%
10435
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +20%
1181
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4578
Core i7 6800K +25%
5727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|350 USD
|440 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i7-6800K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|15MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i7 6800K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1