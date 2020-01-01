Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 6950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 3 GHz i7 6950X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Core i7 6950X – 91 vs 140 Watt
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +13%
461
409
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2186
Core i7 6950X +123%
4873
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +17%
2765
2365
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9591
Core i7 6950X +79%
17202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +25%
1181
942
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4578
Core i7 6950X +95%
8926
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|350 USD
|1723 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i7-6950X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|20
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 7700K or i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 7700K or i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i7 7700K or i9 9900K
- Intel Core i7 6950X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 6950X or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i7 6950X or AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i7 6950X or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Intel Core i7 6950X or i7 9700K