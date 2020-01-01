Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700T or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 7700T with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 7700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700T
  • Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 35 vs 95 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700T
2154
Ryzen 5 3600X +82%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700T
2297
Ryzen 5 3600X +17%
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700T
7960
Ryzen 5 3600X +131%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700T
3512
Ryzen 5 3600X +100%
7029

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700T and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 July 7, 2019
Launch price 303 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-7700T -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 95 W
Max. temperature 80°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700T official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7 7700T?
