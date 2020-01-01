Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700T or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700T vs i3 9100F

Intel Core i7 7700T
Intel Core i7 7700T
VS
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Core i3 9100F

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 7700T against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100F and 7700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700T
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • More than 20 °C higher critical temperature
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700T +82%
2154
Core i3 9100F
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700T
2297
Core i3 9100F +11%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700T +15%
7960
Core i3 9100F
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700T and i3 9100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 23, 2019
Launch price 303 USD 122 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-7700T i3-9100F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 80°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700T official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100F or i7 7700T?
