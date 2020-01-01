Intel Core i7 7700T vs i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 7700T against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- More than 20 °C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700T +82%
2154
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2297
Core i3 9100F +11%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700T +15%
7960
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
Core i3 9100F +12%
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3512
Core i3 9100F +5%
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|303 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700T
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|80°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700T official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
