Intel Core i7 7700T vs i5 8400T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 7700T with 4-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 8400T with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700T
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 20 °C higher critical temperature
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700T +18%
2297
1944
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700T +6%
7960
7543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700T +14%
972
855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3512
Core i5 8400T +5%
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|303 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700T
|i5-8400T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|80°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700T official page
|Intel Core i5 8400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
