Intel Core i7 7700T vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 7700T with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 20 °C higher critical temperature
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2154
Core i5 9400F +11%
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2297
Core i5 9400F +9%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7960
Core i5 9400F +21%
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
Core i5 9400F +10%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3512
Core i5 9400F +27%
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|303 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700T
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|80°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700T official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
