Intel Core i7 7740X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.3 GHz Intel Core i7 7740X with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7740X
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i7 7740X – 65 vs 112 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7740X +9%
2850
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9989
Ryzen 5 3600 +79%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1282
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4906
Ryzen 5 3600 +50%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|339 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-7740X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|43x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|112 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7740X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i7 7740X
- Intel Core i5 9600K and Intel Core i7 7740X
- Intel Core i7 8700K and Intel Core i7 7740X
- Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10500 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 5 3600