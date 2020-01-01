Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7740X or Core i5 8400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7740X vs i5 8400

Intel Core i7 7740X
Intel Core i7 7740X
VS
Intel Core i5 8400
Intel Core i5 8400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.3 GHz Intel Core i7 7740X with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8400 and 7740X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7740X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i7 7740X – 65 vs 112 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7740X +18%
2850
Core i5 8400
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7740X +7%
9989
Core i5 8400
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7740X +24%
1282
Core i5 8400
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7740X +12%
4906
Core i5 8400
4398

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7740X and i5 8400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2017 October 5, 2017
Launch price 339 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-7740X i5-8400
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 4.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 43x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 112 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7740X official page Intel Core i5 8400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8400 or i7 7740X?
