Intel Core i7 7740X vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.3 GHz Intel Core i7 7740X with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7740X
- Unlocked multiplier
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i7 7740X – 65 vs 112 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7740X +14%
2850
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7740X +4%
9989
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7740X +20%
1282
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7740X +10%
4906
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|339 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7740X
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|43x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|112 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7740X official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
