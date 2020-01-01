Intel Core i7 7740X vs i5 9600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.3 GHz Intel Core i7 7740X with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i7 7740X – 95 vs 112 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7740X +1%
2850
2817
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9989
Core i5 9600K +11%
11067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7740X +14%
1282
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4906
Core i5 9600K +13%
5536
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|339 USD
|263 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7740X
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|43x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|112 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7740X official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
